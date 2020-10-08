Campus Recreation offers a variety of fitness classes

Campus Recreation is going to be offering classes in different kinds of fitness formats; strength, mind-body, dance and cardio throughout the semester and registration can be found on the IMLeagues page.

There will be classes added halfway through the semester so there are classes offered through the complete semester.

Classes will look somewhat different this fall semester and we will have to adapt. As students, we will have to meet capacity and distancing guidelines. Morris Rec Center has added virtual group fitness classes as well as live stream registrations. Anyone not comfortable coming to the rec center, can log in and work out that way.

Participants must register through IMLeagues prior to each of the classes, as there will be limited capacities on all our in-person classes to minimize the risk and spread of COVID-19.