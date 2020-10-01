A&M-Commerce Cancels Spring Break 2021

Texas A&M University-Commerce students received an email from Dr. Mark Rudin, president, on Oct. 1 announcing that Spring Break 2021 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions to reduce travel-based exposures.

The announcement includes revisions to the academic calendar.

The email states:

Dear Students,

To protect the health and safety of our campus community during the COVID-19 pandemic, the A&M-Commerce administration has revised the spring 2021 academic calendar.

The modifications were made with input from SGA, Staff Council, and Faculty Senate and with authorization from The Texas A&M University System and Chancellor John Sharp.

The revised calendar includes these key changes:

No spring break in an effort to reduce travel-related exposures to COVID-19. We have asked faculty to work with students who may be impacted by the cancellation (e.g. children at home during school spring breaks).

An earlier semester end date (finals will be April 26-30, 2021).

An earlier spring commencement date (April 30-May 1, 2021).

The rest of the 2021 academic calendar will remain the same.

We understand that the revised schedule may be inconvenient to some, but we appreciate your flexibility as we make every effort to help you stay safe and healthy.