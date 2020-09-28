Volleyball Battle Challenge will take place in October

Volleyball Battleship will take place in the MRC Gym Oct. 6.

Teams will compete by serving over a net and hitting certain locations (similar to sinking your opponent’s ship in Battleship). The team that “sinks” all of the ships the fastest will be the winner!

Each team can have three teammates but only two at a time can participate in the round. This will help if someone cannot be there on game night.

Each team will be assigned a time block, you may only compete during your time block. This league is offered in an open format, all players will play in one division.

The deadline to register is Thursday, October 1.

Invite someone that is new to TAMUC. Help everyone feel welcome.