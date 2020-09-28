2nd Annual FITOBER Challenge

Morris Rec Center is hosting the 2nd annual FITOBER fitness Challenger.

They are asking Texas A&M University-Commerce students and faculty to spread the word about FITOBER.

In 2019, there were over 100 active members on the TAMUC campus. The goal for 2020 is to at least double that number.

This October, teams of four will compete against each other to track their physical activity throughout the month to win special prizes. This team-based approach to track physical activity is a great way to get our campus active.

The Rec Center will be doing weekly random prizes for those who track physical activity in 2020 and will be posting weekly leaderboards.

What Type of Physical Activity Can You Track?

Cardio – Jogging, biking, walking your dog, etc.

Weights

Recreational, Collegiate or Club Sports

Group Fitness Classes

Anything active!

Daily steps off a physical activity tracker will not be accepted. Ex: 10,000 steps in one day does not equal 24 hours of work.

How to Register:

Create a team of four. Teams can be a mix of students, faculty and staff.

Create a unique Halloween- or fitness-related team name. Think long and hard because at the end of the month all the team members with the most creative team name will win a prize along with 1 st , 2 nd, and 3 rd places.

Register on the Google Forms link below before Oct. 5. The earlier the better.

Enrollment for this event is free. We just ask that one member from each team attend a brief Zoom meeting to go over rules, details and prizes.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1BE2RClkxRRUaH9n6TeJjXRi2I1Yezt-2PialHuUNyGM/edit

Teams can also sign up via a link on the Community Calendar or sign up at MRC front desk.

COVID-19 Modifications: If you have participated in the past you may remember that everyone had to sign their team sheet in the binder at the MRC front desk. This year everything will be virtual tracking. Your team members will track physical activity in minutes via the Google Doc each week.

The recreation center staff are looking forward to having you and your team sign up to get Commerce active.