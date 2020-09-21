COVID-19 Daily Report

Texas A&M University-Commerce has released the latest COVID-19 data. The numbers are updated Monday through Friday and can be seen online at Stay Healthy Lions!

Last updated 09/21/2020 at 8:25 a.m.

A&M-Commerce is committed to transparently report confirmed positive COVID-19 cases as well as quarantine numbers, both on campus and those related to campus. The current COVID-19 statistics are listed below. These statistics will be updated daily, with weekend numbers reported on Monday.

72 (+2) students and 1 (+1) employee have tested positive for COVID-19* and are isolating.**

13 (-4) students and 1 (-2) employee have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are quarantined.

Note: Numbers in parentheses (+0) denote change over the previous update.

A dedicated care team performs wellness checks on all A&M-Commerce students who have been exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19. These students may continue their classes online.

* Contact tracing has been implemented for all cases, and all affected parties have been contacted.

**The CDC defines isolation as keeping someone away from others, even within their own home, who has tested positive for COVID-19, with or without symptoms.

***The CDC defines quarantine as keeping someone who was in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 away from others.

Learn more about COVID-19 on CDC’s webpage.