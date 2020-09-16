Whitley Hall Remembers 9/11

Light Up Whitley is a yearly event in which Whitley Hall residents on the east and west sides participate in keeping their dorm light on or off to correspond in spelling out USA from 8:11 p.m. to 9:11 p.m. in remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

“Each year we remember the men and women we lost on 9/11, and those still fighting for our freedom. With recognizing and remembering the people we lost on 9/11, we will turn the lights on and off throughout the building to spell ‘USA.’ I would like for you all to please help by either turning your lights on or off as instructed by the small flyer,” Trent McGee, community director, said in an email sent to Whitley Hall residents.

Each floor had a designated time slot to go view the “Light Up Whitley” showcase from the parking lot. For social distancing purposes, spectators could also view the showcase from their car.

Residential assistants posted flyers on students’ doors and ensured student participation. Students who were not present in their dorms could have their lights turned off or on upon notifying an RA.