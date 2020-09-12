Morris Rec Center hosts 9/11 stair climb challenge [Column]

Gallery | 3 Photos Laura Williams Crenshaw Dan Semprini, fitness director, and Kellon Dion, coordinator for Outdoor Adventure, tackle the challenge to climb 110 floors

Yesterday was the 19th anniversary of 9/11, the biggest act of terrorism the United States has known.

The majority of lives were lost in the Twin Towers, on the floors above where the planes impacted. The dead included 411 first responders who were trying to fight fires and rescue people.

There are many kinds of memorials held every year on the anniversary, from the Tribute of Light to the climbing of stairs, to remember all the first responders who ran into the World Trade Center and not away.

This year, for the first time, Texas A&M University-Commerce held a stair climb challenge. The challenge was held on Stairmasters in the Rec Center gym.

The participants climbed 110 floors — 2,107 steps in full pack. There were 13 students and staff attempting the climb with seven completing the task.

The event coordinator, Dan Semprini, fitness director, did so to remember the friends and family he lost who will be forever remembered as heroes. This humble challenge, 19 years later, will help keep their memories alive. As long as we remember, they will always be remembered.

The average time was 36 minutes. Kellen Dion, coordinator, Outdoor Adventure, had the fastest time at 26 minutes.

Some participants were not alive when the attacks happened but wanted to come out and pay tribute to the heroes of 9/11.