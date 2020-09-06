Hello Evie!

There is a rumor going around Texas A&M University-Commerce that Dr. Rudin added to his family.

After in depth investigation, The East Texan can provide the following information: there are little footprint noises in the president’s house being made by Evie, a French Bulldog.

French Bulldogs are known for their large bat ears and sweet nature.

If you come upon Dr. and Mrs. Rudin walking Evie, stop and greet them.

Ask before you pet her. Remember, she is a small dog so be gentle.