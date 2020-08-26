The university is not planning on closing this week

There have apparently been some erroneous reports of Texas A&M University-Commerce closing Aug. 27 and 28 due to inclement weather.

Dr. Mark Rudin, president, refuted these reports in an e-mail obtained by The East Texan.

“At this time, we do not anticipate any need to close due to weather; university operations and classes will continue as scheduled. I assure you that any official communications such as this will be posted on the university website and the university community will receive such notifications via email and through the PAWS Alert System,” according to the message .