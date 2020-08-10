COVID 19 positive case on campus

To TAMUC Community:

(From A&M-Commerce Alert Warning System)

Aug. 8, 2020

The welfare and safety of our community during this time is TAMUC’S primary concern. We are writing to inform you of a recent development relating to COVID-19.

We recently learned that a student, who is staying on campus has tested positive for COVID-19. Public and TAMUC healthcare officials acted quickly, and appropriate protocols are being followed.

We understand that this is a challenging situation at several levels. We ask that you respect the privacy of this individual.

We will continue to take steps to help protect the health and safety of our community.

We also take this opportunity to remind our community of some important information regarding COVID-19. In an effort to slow the spread of the virus, we are requesting your immediate attention to and compliance with the following health-authority-recommended practices to ensure your well-being and the welfare of others:

Follow government mandates around travel, work, and leaving your home.

Engage in social distancing. Keep distance from others (about 6 feet).

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Get a flu vaccine.

Watch for cough, troubled breathing, or other signs of respiratory infection.

Monitor temperature for fever above 100.4 degrees F (38 degrees C).

Those who develop a cough, fever, and difficulty breathing, should call their primary care provider or call the Student Health Center at 903-886-5853 for further instructions.

The counseling staff is available to support those experiencing anxiety or other mental health concerns, which are common in these times. The Counseling Center can be reached at 903-886-5145.

The CDC website (www.cdc.gov/COVID19) and the Hunt County Health Department (http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services) contains all current recommendations for this evolving situation.

Please know that we will be monitoring daily, updated guidance and information to determine appropriate action. Regarding events and other campus-based programs: we will be keeping you informed about developments occurring to minimize the spread of the virus.​ Lots of relevant information, including the fall return plan, can be found at the Stay Healthy website at https://new.tamuc.edu/coronavirus/. Links to this are prominently displayed in the LionSafe app and on www.tamuc.edu.

This is not a time to panic. However, it is a time to be attentive, flexible, serious, and engaged regarding the steps we need to take as a community to care for ourselves and others. Please be attentive to TAMUC communications addressing COVID-19 and additional steps we will be taking to address this rapidly evolving situation.