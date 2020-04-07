Supermoon 2020 John Parsons, Staff Photographer The first full moon of spring, the pink moon gets its name from native North American wildflowers that bloom in early springtime: Phlox subulata, known as "moss pink," according...

Our university has responded appropriately to the coronavirus John Parsons, Columnist Texas A&M University-Commerce has been proactive in reducing the spread of COVID-19, a novel coronavirus defined as a new strain that has not been previously identified...

Sunrise in Commerce John Parsons, Staff Photographer For those who may have missed this morning's sunrise in Commerce.

A campus deserted [Photo Gallery]

March 17, 2020

Texas A&M University-Commerce Art Galleries [Photo Gallery]

March 13, 2020

University hosts its first-ever home rodeo

March 13, 2020